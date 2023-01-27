Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.06-$8.20 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.09. 132,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.64 and a 200 day moving average of $241.48.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,557 shares of company stock worth $25,351,834. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 996,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,337,000 after purchasing an additional 335,206 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,955,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,883,000 after purchasing an additional 261,716 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 758.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 127,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,060,000 after purchasing an additional 112,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $8,856,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.67.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

