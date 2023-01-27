Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.67.
Automatic Data Processing Price Performance
ADP stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $225.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,011,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,721. The company has a market capitalization of $93.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.48.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,557 shares of company stock worth $25,351,834 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $42,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
