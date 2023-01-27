Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.67.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $225.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,011,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,721. The company has a market capitalization of $93.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,557 shares of company stock worth $25,351,834 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $42,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.