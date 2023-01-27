Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.59 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion and $806.79 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.93 or 0.00090580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00059317 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011138 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00026019 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,190,451 coins and its circulating supply is 314,784,461 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

