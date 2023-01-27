Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Downgraded to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 23.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AVAH. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $1.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $2.25 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.14.

Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.21.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $443.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.84 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 129.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 804,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 25,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

