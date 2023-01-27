Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.97

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.97 and last traded at $23.36, with a volume of 439581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Avidity Biosciences Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of -0.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.15. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,950.91% and a negative return on equity of 42.97%. The business had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million. As a group, analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at $29,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 2,964.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000.

About Avidity Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.