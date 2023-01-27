Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Sells $18,274,291.20 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $18,274,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,599,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,114,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.4 %

Axon Enterprise stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.61. 814,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,414. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.79. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $194.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.24. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $311.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.99 million. On average, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXON. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

