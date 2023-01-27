B. Riley Cuts MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target to $33.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at B. Riley from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of MarineMax to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

NYSE HZO opened at $30.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.09. MarineMax has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.83.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $536.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.95 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 28.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 74.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

