B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Short Interest Down 41.3% in January

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the December 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 454,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,921,000.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 alerts:

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Stock Performance

Shares of RILYN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,167. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.4063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.