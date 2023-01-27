Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Stock Performance

BMDPF stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services primarily in Italy. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Wealth Management segments. It offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and electronic payment services; financial and non-financial services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

