Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Stock Performance
BMDPF stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile
