Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BBVA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.74) to €6.50 ($7.07) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.76) to €5.80 ($6.30) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. AlphaValue raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.28) to €7.00 ($7.61) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.28) to €6.90 ($7.50) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.48.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 1.9 %

BBVA traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,130. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.29. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter worth $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

