Bank of America Increases Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $200.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.21.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES opened at $160.44 on Thursday. Hess has a one year low of $86.42 and a one year high of $160.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.33. The stock has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Hess by 280.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Hess by 92.3% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Hess during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

See Also

