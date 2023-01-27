Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Short Interest Update

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of BKNIY stock remained flat at $7.17 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $7.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd were issued a $0.0719 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 3.54%.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

