Barclays Cuts Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $58.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CTLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered Catalent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus lowered Catalent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.40.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of CTLT opened at $52.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Catalent has a 12-month low of $40.69 and a 12-month high of $115.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Catalent will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,247.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,874 shares of company stock worth $233,414. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Catalent by 9.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,994,000 after purchasing an additional 178,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,086,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,016,000 after purchasing an additional 792,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,695,000 after buying an additional 67,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 1.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,957,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,465,000 after buying an additional 65,734 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.