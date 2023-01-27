Barclays Cuts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $495.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $496.00 to $495.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NOW. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ServiceNow from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $549.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $523.52.

NOW opened at $463.07 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $621.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $401.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.64.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,630,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $12,630,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.03, for a total value of $302,037.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $17,889.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,510 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 300.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

