Barclays Increases Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Price Target to $15.00

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

Shares of NASDAQ XM opened at $14.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.40. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $32.81.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 52.13% and a negative net margin of 72.77%. The firm had revenue of $377.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 338.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

