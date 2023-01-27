Barclays Raises Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $100.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus lowered their target price on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.97.

BX stock opened at $93.81 on Friday. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $138.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.27.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,249,439 shares of company stock valued at $170,922,646. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Blackstone by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

