Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Sold by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC trimmed its holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,958 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 87,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

BBDC opened at $8.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $935.94 million, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.08. Barings BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.43 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 331.03%.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

