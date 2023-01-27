Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Barloworld Price Performance

Shares of Barloworld stock remained flat at $5.05 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45. Barloworld has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $9.84.

Barloworld Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.0861 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Barloworld’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 7.06%.

Barloworld Company Profile

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company in Southern Africa, Australia, Russia, and Mongolia. The company operates through Equipment Southern Africa, Automotive, Ingrain, Equipment Eurasia, and Other segments. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.

