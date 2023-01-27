Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC) Short Interest Up 70.0% in January

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Battery Future Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $12,611,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Battery Future Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $4,700,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Battery Future Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $3,363,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Battery Future Acquisition by 23.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 369,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 69,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Battery Future Acquisition by 70.0% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Battery Future Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BFAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.32. 876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,954. Battery Future Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11.

About Battery Future Acquisition

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on industries spearheading the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, including companies in the battery value chain.

