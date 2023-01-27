Beldex Price Reaches $0.0404 on Top Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $162.48 million and $2.03 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,596.91 or 0.06912937 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00090726 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00029482 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00059321 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00026025 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.