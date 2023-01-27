Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 77.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.42 to $12.14 in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.18.

CNHI opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 6.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

