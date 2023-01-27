BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 2,977 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.9% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $37,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,916,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 120,141 shares of company stock valued at $44,151,279 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $346.83. 125,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $361.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.