BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $7.59 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,378 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 15.0% during the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 4,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 28.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 51,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 65,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,891,000 after buying an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Down 0.1 %

RSG stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.70. 72,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,395. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.88.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.