BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 107,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniVest Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at about $3,271,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 18.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Performance

MVF opened at $7.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $9.09.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

