BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Short Interest Down 25.5% in January

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the December 31st total of 136,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 236,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 110,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 114,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 20.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.46. 193,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,002. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $13.78.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

