Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share.
Blackstone Stock Performance
Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.16. 2,202,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,665,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $138.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.27.
Insider Activity at Blackstone
In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,249,439 shares of company stock valued at $170,922,646 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Argus reduced their price target on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Blackstone from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.97.
About Blackstone
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone (BX)
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
- PCE Indicates Slowdown In Spending, Economy Weakens
- Microsoft’s Comeback Is Now Underway
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.