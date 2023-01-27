Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.16. 2,202,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,665,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $138.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.27.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,249,439 shares of company stock valued at $170,922,646 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $77,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 27.0% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 120.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Argus reduced their price target on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Blackstone from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.97.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

