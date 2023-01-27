Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDRGet Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.91.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.

