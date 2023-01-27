Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) and AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Financial Analysis

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) and Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of AXIS Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of AXIS Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AXIS Capital and Blue Capital Reinsurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXIS Capital 1 2 1 0 2.00 Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

AXIS Capital presently has a consensus price target of $60.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.28%. Given AXIS Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AXIS Capital is more favorable than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

This table compares AXIS Capital and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXIS Capital $5.14 billion 1.03 $618.61 million $2.25 27.80 Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AXIS Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Volatility & Risk

AXIS Capital has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AXIS Capital and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXIS Capital 4.34% 12.66% 1.92% Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AXIS Capital beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products. The Reinsurance segment provides non-life treaty reinsurance to insurance companies. The company was founded on December 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. is a reinsurance holding company, which engages in the provision of collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market and invests in various insurance-linked securities. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Blue Capital Re Ltd and Blue Capital Re ILS Ltd. The company was founded on June 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

