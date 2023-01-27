BNB (BNB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $479.07 Million

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, BNB has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $308.79 or 0.01323420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $48.76 billion and approximately $479.07 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,902,417 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

