BNB (BNB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $479.07 Million

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, BNB has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $308.79 or 0.01323420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $48.76 billion and approximately $479.07 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,902,417 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling BNB
