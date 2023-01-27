boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Short Interest Update

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

boohoo group Stock Performance

BHOOY stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.92. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 56. boohoo group has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $28.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38.

Get boohoo group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHOOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Panmure Gordon cut shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 85 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.93) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 43 ($0.53) to GBX 38 ($0.47) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

About boohoo group

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.