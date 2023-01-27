Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:BWBBP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.45. The company had a trading volume of 982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $71,238.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,199,646 shares in the company, valued at $20,513,946.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

