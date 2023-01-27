Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Short Interest Down 69.3% in January

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a drop of 69.3% from the December 31st total of 268,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHI. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CHI stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.10. 219,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,218. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

