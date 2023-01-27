Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Has $560,000 Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 70.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in M.D.C. by 36.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in M.D.C. during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M.D.C. news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 866,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $28,119,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,263,634 shares in the company, valued at $170,910,195.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M.D.C. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of M.D.C. stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,180. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.33. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 8.08.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.26). M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on M.D.C. to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

About M.D.C.

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.