Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Has $603,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.7% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays raised their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.15. 8,453,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,071,934. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.01. The firm has a market cap of $247.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.