Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 742.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

STAG traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.72. 222,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,405. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.97. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $43.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average of $31.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.78%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.