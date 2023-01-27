Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,842 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after purchasing an additional 40,338 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 647.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 646,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 560,164 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,162,885. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.83.

