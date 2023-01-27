Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

CAMT has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Camtek to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Camtek from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CAMT opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Camtek has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $38.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Camtek had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $81.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.33 million. Analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Camtek during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Camtek by 116.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Camtek by 5,555.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Camtek by 8.7% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Camtek during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

