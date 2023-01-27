Canadian National Railway Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $5.87 Per Share (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $5.87 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.90. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2024 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.47.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $118.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.26 and its 200 day moving average is $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.5906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 108.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 51.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

