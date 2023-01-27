Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Raised to C$170.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNI. Atb Cap Markets reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.47.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $118.52 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $137.19. The company has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.5906 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 37.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 108.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 51.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

