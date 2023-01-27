Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,900 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 35,742,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $356,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504,602 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,681,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,584,000 after buying an additional 6,656,982 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,975,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $927,898,000 after buying an additional 3,059,360 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,893,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,915,000 after buying an additional 2,765,380 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 733.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,678,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 1,477,547 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 80,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 740,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,900 over the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ET opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.