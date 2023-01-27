Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $116.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $86.98 and a 1-year high of $160.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.08.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.35.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Articles

