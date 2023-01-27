Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Down 72.4% in January

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the December 31st total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Carlsberg A/S Stock Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:CABGY traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $28.49. 34,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,762. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $33.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,117.00 to 1,162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,160.00 to 1,070.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,000.00 to 950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlsberg A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,035.33.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

