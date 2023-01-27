Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Shares of CRS stock traded up $2.54 on Thursday, hitting $46.48. 810,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,947. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.05 and a beta of 1.69. Carpenter Technology has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $46.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $522.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

About Carpenter Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

