Castle Wealth Management LLC Has $237,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Castle Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.95. The stock had a trading volume of 20,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,945. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.42 and its 200 day moving average is $185.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $232.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

