Castle Wealth Management LLC Has $356,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 82.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.3 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.77.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $90.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,030. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.72. The firm has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.