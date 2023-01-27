Castle Wealth Management LLC Has $419,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,296 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 415.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 297,528 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 239,775 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 11.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 31,955 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 53,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.8% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,634,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,947,000 after buying an additional 89,470 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,767,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,932,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $50.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.76.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

