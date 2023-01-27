Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Announces Earnings Results

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.67 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,674. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average of $42.48.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CATY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $432,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,964 shares in the company, valued at $9,251,803.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $432,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,251,803.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 2,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $130,870.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 392,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,675,232.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,905 shares of company stock valued at $790,170. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

