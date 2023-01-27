CBET Token (CBET) Price Up 0% This Week

CBET Token (CBET) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. In the last seven days, CBET Token has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CBET Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CBET Token has a total market cap of $87.77 million and approximately $0.76 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.00405272 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,545.81 or 0.28441569 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.63 or 0.00589312 BTC.

CBET Token Profile

CBET Token’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. The official website for CBET Token is www.cbet.money. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CBET Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000009 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBET Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBET Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CBET Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

