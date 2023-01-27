CEEK VR 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.15 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $98.83 million and $6.15 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00049022 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030143 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000207 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017976 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00216151 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002842 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.12372593 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $6,373,664.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

