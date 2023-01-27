Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,406 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.77% of Horace Mann Educators worth $11,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 80,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HMN. Piper Sandler lowered Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

HMN stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.81. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $32.21 and a 1 year high of $42.95.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.85 million. Analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.52%.

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $131,810.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,560 shares of company stock valued at $285,561. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.